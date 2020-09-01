Ellen Deaton



Longtime former resident of Roby, Ellen Deaton, 90, passed away peacefully while surrounded by her family on Sunday, August 30, 2020 in her home in Burkburnett, Texas. Services will be held on September 4, 2020 with viewing prior to the service at Weathersbee Ray Funeral Home of Rotan from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. and graveside service at 11:00 a.m. at the Roby Cemetery.



Ellen Verdell Isham (Deaton) was born in Caddo Mills, Texas on October 17, 1929. She was the daughter of Samuel Roy Isham and Nannie Amanda (Ussery) Isham. After graduating from high school and working as a dental assistant, Ellen met and married the love of her life, Robert Edward Deaton, Jr. of Trenton. The couple married on July 19, 1952. They made their home and raised their family in Roby, where they opened and operated the Deaton Insurance Agency until 1990. Aside from the years when Mrs. Deaton was a full-time mother, she worked side by side with her husband at the agency. Mrs. Deaton was active with youth and school activities throughout the years, including being a Girl Scout leader and taking the troop to Carlsbad Caverns. She was also a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Roby.



Upon the death of her husband in 1990, Mrs. Deaton moved to Burkburnett. She spent the next 30 years helping to raise her two grandsons, while being a very active member of the First Baptist Church of Burkburnett. Ellen loved to travel and traveled throughout the United States including Alaska and Hawaii, as well as Europe.



Mrs. Deaton is survived by two daughters, Susan Deaton of Burkburnett and Kathy Green and husband Joe, of Roby. She is also survived by two grandsons, Layne McBeath of Garland and Logan McBeath of Burkburnett. Her brother, Jesse Isham of Floyd, Texas, also survives her.



Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Leroy and Albert Isham, and two sisters, Louise Baker and Jerry Lessa.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Roby Cemetery Association, Box 304, Roby, TX, 79543.









