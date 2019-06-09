|
Ellen Maxine Kelton
Abilene - Ellen Maxine Kelton, age 102, passed away at her home in Abilene, Texas, on June 4, 2019. Born in Amarillo, Texas, on June 3, 1917, Maxine was preceded in death by her father, William Hamilton Wright, a Methodist minister, and mother, Josie Slatton, as well as her beloved husband of 67 years, Willard Kelton, an Electrical Engineer. Maxine was a graduate of McMurray University, a Member of Aldersgate Methodist Church, a teacher, a published songwriter, and member of The Grammy & Country Music Association. Maxine is survived by 2 sons and their spouses, Mr. & Mrs. William Roger Kelton and Mr. & Mrs. Willard Noel Kelton; 3 grandchildren, Heather Ray, Natalie Thelitz, and Michael Kelton; and 3 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Parker Funeral Home in Baird on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. followed by Graveside Services .at Ross Cemetery.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on June 9, 2019