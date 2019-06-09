Services
Parker Funeral Home - Baird
141 E. 3rd St.
Baird, TX 79504
325-854-1333
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Parker Funeral Home - Baird
141 E. 3rd St.
Baird, TX 79504
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen Kelton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen Maxine Kelton


1917 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ellen Maxine Kelton Obituary
Ellen Maxine Kelton

Abilene - Ellen Maxine Kelton, age 102, passed away at her home in Abilene, Texas, on June 4, 2019. Born in Amarillo, Texas, on June 3, 1917, Maxine was preceded in death by her father, William Hamilton Wright, a Methodist minister, and mother, Josie Slatton, as well as her beloved husband of 67 years, Willard Kelton, an Electrical Engineer. Maxine was a graduate of McMurray University, a Member of Aldersgate Methodist Church, a teacher, a published songwriter, and member of The Grammy & Country Music Association. Maxine is survived by 2 sons and their spouses, Mr. & Mrs. William Roger Kelton and Mr. & Mrs. Willard Noel Kelton; 3 grandchildren, Heather Ray, Natalie Thelitz, and Michael Kelton; and 3 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Parker Funeral Home in Baird on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. followed by Graveside Services .at Ross Cemetery.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now