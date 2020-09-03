1/
Ellis "Jack" Ridenour
Ellis "Jack" Ridenour

Anson - Ellis "Jack" Ridenour, 93, died Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Hendrick Medical Center. Services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Bethel Assembly Church. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery, directed by Adams-Graham Funeral Home of Anson.

Born December 5, 1926 in Winslow, Arkansas, Jack was a son of the late Henry and Elizabeth (Lee) Ridenour. He married Florence New November 1, 1953. They moved to Anson in 1954. Jack was a member of Bethel Assembly Church and was a mechanic.

Jack was preceded in death by his wife, two brothers and four sisters.

Survivors include one son, Roger Lee Ridenour (and wife, Kathy); two daughters, Sandra Rollins (and husband, Jack) and Barbara Bradshaw (and husband, Allen); two brothers, Charles Ridenour and Leroy Ridenour; eight grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

Family visitation will be 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, September 4, 2020, at Adams-Graham Funeral Home.




Published in Abilene Reporter News from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

