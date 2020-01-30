|
Elmer Don Gordon
Clyde - Elmer Don Gordon, 79, of Clyde died Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at his home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, February 2, at the First Baptist Church of Clyde under the direction of Bailey Howard Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Saturday, February 1 at the funeral home in Clyde. There will also be a visitation on Monday, February 3 at Don's childhood church, Trinity Lutheran, in Miles, Tx from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. with the graveside following in the Miles Cemetery at 11:30 a.m.
Don was born June 29, 1940 in Miles to Elmer Patent and Elfrieda Alma (Granzin) Gordon. He graduated from Miles High School in 1958. He married his high school sweetheart, Ann Marie Horner in Miles on June 27, 1959. They moved to Clyde from San Angelo in 1964 to manage the lumber yard. He grew up a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church of Miles. After moving to Clyde he joined the First Baptist Church. He managed Bowman Lumber before starting his own company, Apache Homes Inc. He was instrumental in establishing the Clyde Senior Citizens and also the Clyde Police Department during his tenure on the city council. He served as president of the Homebuilders Association in Abilene and a member of the Clyde Lions Club. He loved sports, was a charter member of the Shady Oaks Country Club, helped with improvements of the Clyde Community Park while also coaching the Clyde Hawks and Dodgers baseball teams for numerous years.
Don was a loving husband, a proud supporter of his kids, grandkids and was looking forward to supporting his great-grandkids. He loved the Clyde Bulldogs sports so much that all the athletes referred to him as "Daddy Don". After retirement, one of his favorite daily duties was looking after his great grand-dogs. Don was a loving, compassionate man who loved his family and friends dearly.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Ann Gordon of Clyde; two sons, Jerry Gordon and wife Jeanna and Scott Gordon and wife Cindy, all of Clyde; brother Rodney Gordon and wife Debbie of Ballinger; sister-in-law Patricia McCrea and husband Pat of Miles; four grandchildren, Jeremy Don Gordon and wife Callie of Breckenridge; Colton Scott Gordon and wife Kimberly of Stephenville; Jayton (Gordon) Thompson and husband Tanner of Clyde; and Carissa Gordon of San Angelo; also three great grandchildren Kaylin Ann Gordon, Jett Don Gordon and Brooks Logan Thompson.
Don was preceded in death by his parents.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020