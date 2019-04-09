|
|
Elmo Crawford Moore
Abilene - Elmo Crawford Moore, 87, of Tye, Texas passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on April 7, 2019 at Hendrick Medical Center.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 9th from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home, 5701 Highway 277 South. A graveside services will be held Wednesday April 10th at 10 a.m. at Tye Cemetery. Dr. Jeff Reid, Rev. Jim Ritter and Rev. Bill Murphy will officiate. A celebration of Elmo's life will be held Wednesday, April 10th at 2 p.m. at Pioneer Drive Baptist Church, 701 S. Pioneer Drive. A reception will be held immediately following the service.
Elmo was born on July 17, 1931 in rural Taylor County to Aubrey and Remona Moore. He graduated from Abilene High School in 1948 and served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War from January 1951 to June 1952.
He married Betty Sue Wallace of Leuders, Texas on July 25, 1951. They were married for almost 52 years. At the conclusion of his time of service in the Marine Corps, the couple moved to Abilene, Texas where he was employed by McAlister Trucking Company for 22 years from 1953 to 1975. The couple moved to Tye, Texas to start Elmo Moore Trucking Company, an oil field service organization that moved oil well drilling rigs from location to location. Elmo sold his business and began retirement in 1987.
During his retirement years, Elmo took great joy in serving others in his community and the congregation at First Baptist Church Tye, where he became a member in 1947 and was ordained as a deacon in 1956.
Elmo loved operating heavy machinery. The more difficult the task, the more he loved it. And those working around him knew he would get the job done and get it done right. Elmo embodied a strong Christian character whose generous heart he shared with strangers and friends alike.
Elmo is survived by his two daughters Lisa McFall and husband David of Tye, Texas along with Karla Morris and husband David of Abilene, Texas; five grandchildren, Lindsey McFall Armstrong and husband Casey of Borger, Texas; Lance McFall and wife Kallie of Tye, Texas; Callie Morris Harris and husband Evan of Abilene, Texas; Betsy Morris Ambrose and husband Reed of Abilene, Texas; and Sarah Morris of Abilene, Texas; seven great grandchildren: Avery, Taos and Emma Armstrong; River McFall; Caroline and Clara Harris; and Graham Ambrose; and foster daughter Sharon Pollan and husband Robert of Clifton, Texas along with their children Kelley Jordan and Kaysey Pollan.
Elmo is also survived by his brother Jack Moore and wife Sara of Merkel, Texas; sister Mary Frances Smith and husband Orlin of Gatesville, Texas; sister Nancy Moore of Tye, Texas; and brother Paul Moore and wife Jo Ann of Tye, Texas as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Elmo was preceded in death by his wife Betty, and parents Remona and Aubrey Moore.
The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers of Lyndale Memory Care for the kind, compassionate care they gave Elmo over the last six months. Special thanks to Rachael Valfre, Lifestyles Director at Lyndale Memory Care, for the above and beyond compassion and love she gave to him.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorials be made to the Tye Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 64, Tye, Texas 79563, or Operation Brown Bag providing meals to children in the Tye community c/o Tye City Hall, 205 North St., Tye, Texas 79563.
You may view and sign the guestbook at www.elliotthamilfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019