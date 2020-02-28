Resources
Eluteria Guzman Obituary
HASKELL - HASKELL - ELUTERIA GUZMAN, 83, died Wednesday, February 26, 2020 in Dallas. Services will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, March 2, at Saint Michael's Catholic Church in Anson. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery, directed by Adams-Graham Funeral Home.

Born February 20, 1937 in Big Spring, Eluteria was a daughter of the late Greg and Paula (Rios) Sepeda. She was a member of the St. George Catholic Church in Haskell.

Eluteria was preceded in death by one son (Jessie Guzman), one brother (Julizm Sepeda) and two sisters (Frances Jimenez and Billy Frauston).

Survivors include two sons, Raymond Guzman (and wife, Mary) of Abilene and Mike Guzman of Haskell; three daughters, Janie Guzman of Haskell, Rose Solano (and husband, Robert) of Haskell and Beatrice Salazar (and husband, Jaime) of Coppell; two sisters, Marcie Martinez of Haskell and Linda Hermosillo of Haskell; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020
