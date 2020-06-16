Elvira Dominguez
Abilene - Elvira Dominguez, 75, of Abilene, passed away at her home on Sunday, June 14, 2020. A rosary service will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. in the chapel of Piersall Funeral Directors, 733 Butternut Street. Mass will be at the St. Francis Assisi Catholic Church, 826 Cottonwood Street, on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with burial to follow at the Abilene City Cemetery.
Elvira was born on February 25, 1945 in Robstown, Texas to Jose and Adelina Sierra. She came to Abilene in 1966 and married Delfino Dominguez on August 12, 1968. Elvira worked for the Day Nursery of Abilene as a cook's assistant.
Elvira was preceded in death by her parents, Jose and Adelina Sierra, brother Gilberto Munguia and sister Alicia Sierra Molina. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Delfino Dominguez; son Raul Dominguez and Lisa; daughter Irma Secundino and husband Pedro; brothers Pedro Munguia and wife Rose, Jose Sierra and wife Norma and Ruben Sierra and wife Irma; sister Anita Martinez and husband David; six grandchildren, Pedro, Ruby, Simon, Angel and Oscar Secundino and Izabella Seabourn; three great-grandchildren, Abigail Secundino and Aubrey and Easton Seabourn and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.