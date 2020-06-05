Elvira Garcia Lopez



Rotan - Elvira Garcia Lopez, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June, 4th, 2020. She was born to the late Felix Garcia and Antonia Narvaes.



Vera was born in Luling, TX however, was raised in Hobbs TX, where she also attended school. Vera married the late Frank Velez Lopez Sr., of Rotan where they also made their home and raised seven children. After the early death of her husband, Vera took on the responsibility of raising their seven children by herself. Vera went back to school and earned a Licensed Vocational Nursing degree in Snyder, TX. Upon graduating, she immediately went to work for Fisher County Hospital, where she worked for many years before moving to Arlington TX with her children.



Vera is preceded in death by her father, Felix, mother, Apolonia, husband Frank Sr. and daughter, Esmeralda Lujan. Vera is survived by five sons, Frank Jr., Mario, Noel, Benedict, Herman, one daughter, Monica Campos, ten grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild and other loving family and dear friends.



Nothing brought Vera more joy than to give to all her children, family members, friends and strangers alike!









