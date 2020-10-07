Emily Ann Wade



Merkel - Emily Ann Rice Wade, 78, of Merkel, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 in Abilene, Texas. Ann was born April 27, 1942 to Earl Alexander and Mildred Louetta (Earney) Rice. Memorial services to be schedualed at a later time. Ann was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Vernon Wade, two brothers Virgil Rice and Billy Earl Rice and two sisters Earlene Dodd and Estelle Bullard. She is survived by two sisters Sunshine "Shine" Willet of Springtown, Texas, and Gaytha "Gay" Faircloth and husband Billy of Clyde, Texas, son Vernon "Lynn" Wade, Jr. and wife Natalie of Abilene, daughter Lucretia "Cretia" Howk and husband Henry of Merkel, two grandsons Michael "Mike" Wade and wife Jennifer of Pasadena, California and Caymen Walters of Abilene and one granddaughter Brooklin Wade of Abilene and many cousins, neices and nephews. Growing up, Ann's family moved frequently due to her father's job in road construction along Interstate-20. About every six weeks, they went to another town. During her Sophmore year in high school, the family moved to Merkel, Texas. She remembers parking in front of the post office and seeing the "Most Handsome Man" she had ever seen sweeping the front porch. Later she learned his name was Vernon and they eventually went on double dates. A year later, in an attempt to get her away from him, her father moved the whole family once more. She remembers saying bye to Vernon and getting on the bus in Merkel with her father. When she arrived at the bus stop in Cisco, Texas, Vernon met them after he had hitch hiked all the way there. She married Vernon Lindley Wade on December 16, 1960. Over the years, Ann worked many jobs. She worked in the Timex factory in Abilene, Texas. She even sold Mary Kay cosmetics for years. She worked has heart monitor tech at Hendrick Medical Center for about 12 years. Ann and Vernon worked together on many professions. They managed two Stuckey stores in Oklahoma. Ann and Vernon purchased a flower shop in Merkel, Texas. The name was changed and renamed after her to Ann's Flowers. Eventually, Vernon added receiptions to many weddings, so as to show off the cakes Ann would create. They managed it for over fourteen years before selling it to one of his sisters. Ann recalls Vernon making something she did not think would sale. She said she would give it a week, then she would "fix it". However, she was suprised when some man would purchase it before the week was up. They both trained in and taught Emergency Medical Technician and Paramedic courses through Texas State Technical Institute in Sweetwater and Abilene. They would travel two nights a week, for three months, to a different city to teach EMT classes. They both volunteered on the Merkel ambulance service. To raise money for ambulance service equipment, they even ran and worked Bingo nights. Over the years, Ann would learn to do many hobbies. She taught herself to crochet in the car, while she watched her son play T-ball. She met with local social club and learned about painting t-shirts. She learned cake decorating and made her own special lemon filing used in the many wedding cakes she made. Ann liked looking at artifacts in National Geographic magazines and shows. She loved cutting out recipes and watching cooking shows for that next recipe to try. She also enjoyed making home made bread and cinnamon rolls. If you asked, she would talk for hours about the Bible. Everyday, she would paint by number on her phone, play Words with Friends and share posts of recipes, animals and nature pictures on Facebook. She never met a stranger. Ann could find something in common with the person next to her in the doctor's waiting room, in the check out line or with the many healthcare workers that crossed her path over the years. Most of all, Ann loved her friends, family and grandkids. She would purchase items ahead of time to make gifts just for that special person. She would talk on the phone for hours at a time to a sibling, cousin or even an old friend from high school. We will miss her conversations and smiles, but we know that she is celebrating in Heaven with Jesus and seeing everyone there. And giving Vernon an ear full.



Visitation will begin at 10:00AM Saturday, October 10, 2020 in the Starbuck Funeral Home Reception Hall. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM at Mellinger Park. Visitation will continue at the Reception Hall until 2:00PM following the service.









