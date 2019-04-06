|
Emily Faye Pendergrass
Winters - Emily Faye Pendergrass, 89, of Winters passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019. She was born November 1, 1929 in Winters to Jim and Tinny Chisum. She grew up in Winters and graduated from Winters High School. She married Carl D. Pendergrass in Winters on February 14, 1947 and he preceded her in death on February 13, 1974. She lived in the Pumphrey community the majority of her life. She was a bank teller for Peoples National Bank and later Security State Bank for a number of years. Emily was a lifetime member of the First Baptist Church of Winters, singing in the church choir and serving on several committees. She was active in the Senior Citizens Activity Center and enjoyed playing Canasta and Dominoes, just to name a couple. She enjoyed attending church trips and traveling. She was always up for a horse race and was always willing to make a $2 bet.
Emily was preceded in death by her husband Carl D. Pendergrass, son Randy Pendergrass, and brother Anderson Chisum.
She is survived by 3 children: Roger Pendergrass and wife Elaine of Pottsboro, Bill Pendergrass and wife Glenna of Fort Worth, and Leah Willman and husband Jay of Winters; and one grandchild Randi Buxkemper of Blackwell.
The family will receive friends at Winters Funeral Home Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 7, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Winters with Brother Barry Taylor officiating. Burial will follow at Pumphrey Cemetery under the direction of Winters Funeral Home.
The family requests that memorials be made to the First Baptist Church of Winters.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Apr. 6, 2019