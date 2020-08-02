Emily Hubbard
Eula, TX. - Emily Paige Hubbard, age 26, of Eula, gained her Angel Wings on Friday, July 31, 2020, at Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene. Services are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at the Bailey-Howard Funeral Home Chapel in Clyde with Terry Chrane officiating, assisted by Gary Vannoy. Burial will follow in the Eula Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, August 3, 2020, at the funeral home.
Emily was born in Abilene to Regina Rae Hubbard and Jason Pack on February 20, 1994, and she lived in Eula, Texas. She was born with severe health issues and suffered through many surgeries and several brushes with death. She bore her troubles well and brightened the lives of everyone she met. Much is owed to the medical staff at Cook Children's Hospital for Emily's joyous life.
Emily was a devout Christian and member of Highway 36 Church of Christ. She was the brightest red head who never saw a stranger, loved everyone and made sure they loved her. She enjoyed painting with one of her care givers, Sheralyn Smoot, and was active on social media with her friends. She loved listening to Aaron Watson, Cody Johnson and her cousin Dayne Pack as well as many other Texas Country music stars.
From the time she was very young she loved to be twirled on the dance floor in her wheelchair with arms out wide. She always had her purse, phone and Dr. Pepper with her and that was her signature that all people knew.
Emily is survived by her parents, Regina Rae (Hubbard) and Scott Cooper; Grandmother, Melinda Miller; Grandfather, John Hurt; Grandparents, Carolyn and Jim Peacock; Grandparents, Roger and Linda Cooper; Uncle and Aunt, Kristopher and AnnMarie Hubbard; Aunt, Rhonda Cooper, Aunt, Tasha McClain; and cousins, Sterling and Jhett. There is also a vast number of friends and relatives that have been impacted by our sweet redhead that will miss her terribly.
Emily was preceded in death by her Aunt Tiffany Geronzin.
Pallbearers will be Jason Bean, Kris Hubbard, Garrett Fry, Cutter Flatt, Tony Marshall, David Geronzin, Dylan Armstrong and Gary Fulton.
The family asks in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Cook's Children's Medical Center in Ft Worth with Emily's name attached.
