Emily Jeanie Jennings
Abilene, TX
Emily Jeanie Jennings, widow of James Ross Jennings, died in her home on February 8, 2019. Born on October 18, 1928, she was the daughter of Judge and Mrs. Clyde Grissom, long time residents of West Texas.
Emily is survived by her most beloved daughters, Emily Ivey and Amy Meindl, their husbands Jim Ivey and Nick Meindl, grandchildren James Meindl and wife Rosie, John Meindl and wife Lauren, and great grandchildren Benjamin, Emily, Molly, and Catherine. Other survivors are her beloved sister Zena Sikes and her daughter Cindy and grandchildren and her much loved sister-in-law Shirley Grissom and her children Jack, Tom Paul, and Patrick.
Pallbearers are Stephen Barber, Ed Conley, Mike Denny, Lee Hampton, Michael Hurd, Bobby Melson, Rudy Porras, Zane Travis, David Waldrop, and Charles White.
There is a poem, written by an unknown Plains Indian, that Emily and Jim loved. It best describes their philosophy and the way they tried to live their lives.
Let the winds come singing here.
Let the clouds with rainbows greet
And most comfortably
Embrace the people of my life,
The ones who own my heart
And let us - each one wish one another well.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, February 11, 2019 at Heavenly Rest Episcopal Church with the burial following at Elmwood Memorial Park. There is no scheduled visitation. Services are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Road.
Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at:
www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019