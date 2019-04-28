|
|
Emily Susan Teeter Law
Watauga - Emily Susan Teeter Law, born in Austin, Texas, on September 24, 1969, to David L. and Linda Teeter, was tragically murdered in her home in Watauga, Texas, on April 22, 2019.
She is survived by her parents; her son Kae Law and fiancee Cara Dickson, and almost step-granddaughter, Anneliese Dickson. She is also survived by her younger brother David G. Teeter (Misty), and niece and nephew Annette and Otis Teeter. Additionally, Susan is survived by her special mom, Vicky Burns (Don) of Baird. Susan was preceded in death by her beloved Lab, Drake.
Susan and her family moved to Abilene in 1976 where she attended Bonham Elementary, Lincoln Junior High School, and Abilene High School where she graduated in 1988. Soon after graduation she became a flight attendant for Eastern Airlines, the job that she loved, until their operations ceased. She had become an experienced property manager and was currently employed by CCMC as manager of Morningstar Development in Weatherford. Susan was scheduled to compete in the Texas Ironman Triathlon at the Woodlands on April 27th. She loved all three fields and had competed in 1/2 Ironman events as well as other numerous races.
Susan adored and is adored by her son, Kae, born in Abilene in January 1994. He was the light of her life and their mutual admiration was a true marvel. As caretakers of each other's spirits they immensely enjoyed being together.
There will be a visitation at Parker Funeral Home in Baird, Texas, on Tuesday, April 30th, from 11:00 until 1:30 PM. A procession will then travel to Admiral Cemetery on FM 2818 for a casual and informal time of sharing beginning at 2:00 PM. Please bring your own lawn chair. Following this celebration, a meal will be provided at the Baird Activity Center, 223 Walnut Street.
Parker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please contact them at 325-854-1333 for further information.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Apr. 28, 2019