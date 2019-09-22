|
|
Emmett "Sam" Rogers
Lubbock - Emmett (Sam) Rogers, 79, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 18, 2019 following a lengthy illness. He was born in Tucumcari, NM on December 20, 1939. He graduated from Plainview High School. He was married to Ruth Rogers for 42 years.
One of his great joys in life was his work in the architectural field. He worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company as an Architectural Observer for 23 years. After retiring from Southwestern Bell he owned and operated Lubbock Inspection Service which remains a family business. He was a member of The Texas Department License Regulation for the Texas Accessibility Standards. He also worked 10 years for Texas Tech University as an Administrator of Construction.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth Easterling Rogers; children: Larry Rogers (Melissa), Melissa Fortenbury (Mike), Landy Perkins, Mitzi Riekhof (Mike), and Christy Foster (Chad); nine grandchildren: Jessy, Grayson, and Landon Riekhof, Matthew (Taylor), Addison, Brayden, Leyton, and Brittley Foster, and David Rogers; and one great granddaughter: Harper Foster. Two sisters: Thathious Lambert and Laura Penry. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Eveleigh Rogers; brother, Ennis Rogers; and granddaughter, Peyton Riekhof.
A visitation will be held Monday, September 23, 2019 at 9:00 am followed by a memorial at 10:00 am at Resthaven Funeral Home in Lubbock.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested memorial donations be made to The Peyton Riekhof Foundation in honor of his granddaughter. www.thepeytonriekhoffoundation.com. The Peyton Riekhof Foundation 612 Tamenend Ct Fishers, IN 46037.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Sept. 22, 2019