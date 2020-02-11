|
Ennis Earl Surratt
Abilene - Ennis Earl Surratt of Abilene went to be with his Lord on February 10, 2020. Earl was born in Linden, TX on September 3, 1931 to Lena Belle and Ennis Harmon Surratt. He graduated from Marshall High School and was a member of Summit Methodist Church. He met Billie Marie James and they married on September 19, 1953.
Earl was preceded in death by his wife, Billie Marie Surratt; son, Johnny Rex Surratt; as well as his parents, Lena Belle and Ennis; brother and sister-in-law, Vernon and Adelia Surratt; brother, Curtis Surratt; sister, Ruth Ann "Tanny" and her husband James Pope; sister-in-law, LaDonna Hays and grandson-in-law Ray Braswell.
He is survived by his sons, Ennis Surratt of Navasota and Morris "Butch" Surratt of New Jersey; daughter, Sandra Surratt of Abilene; two grandchildren, Everett Earl Fraser and wife Jennifer, and Dadra Marie Ross and husband Mike. His pride and joy were his great-grandchildren, Kiezly and Stunner Fraser, and Jacob and Evelyn "Evee" Braswell.
Earl loved his many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. His kind and giving heart and subtle humor will live on with us in our memories.
Earl worked in the cattle business for many years; he started in Eudora, AR working for his brother, Vernon, and then moving in 1966 to work for Charlie Morris at Ranchers & Farmers Auction. He later worked in the industry as a cattle buyer. He cherished the many friendships he made at the "barn." Earl later worked for the Reeder family at Abilene Color and was blessed by their friendship; he retired at the age of 82 after his health began to fail.
His children and grandchildren would like to thank Randy Carson and Ron Harris for the love and devotion which enriched Earl's final years.
Visitation will be 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Thursday, February 13 at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Rd. Funeral Services will be 2:00 pm Friday, February 14, at The Hamil Family Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Elmwood Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the West Texas Rehab Center.
Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020