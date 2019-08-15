|
|
Eric Yzaguirre
Abilene - Eric Gabriel Yzaguirre, 42, of Abilene, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019 in Abilene.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Thursday, August 15, 2019 at New Hope Church with Rev. Chuck Farina and Rev. Gilbert Rodriguez officiating. Services are under the direction of The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road.
Eric was born in Jefferson, Oregon to Vera (Rodriguez) and Benjamin Yzaguirre on May 31, 1977. He graduated from Canyon High School in New Braunfels, Texas and had also completed his certification in HVAC service technician. He had previously been employed at Lowe's of Abilene. Eric was a member of New Hope Church.
Eric was preceded in death by his father.
Eric is survived by his children; Jasman Aliyah Yzaguirre and Isaiah Gabriel Yzaguirre both of New Braunfels; his parents, Vera and German Garza of Hawley; sister, Stefanie Leal and husband John David of Abilene; brother, Roman Garza of Hawley; several aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family.
Memorials may be given to the , P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Aug. 15, 2019