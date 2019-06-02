|
Erma Jean Boggs Rogers
Stamford - Born on Christmas Eve, 1930 in Vera, TX, Erma Jean Nichols was indeed a Christmas gift to us all.
Her parents, Andrew Clark Nichols and Narcissus Jane Ward Nichols increased their family to eleven that night with her sister Dessie assisting with her home birth.
Our lives take many facets as we travel through this temporary home. For Jean, most were good with a few bumps along the way. She never remembered her own mother, as she passed away before any memories could be collected. However, by all accounts, the unusually pretty child was happy. Normal to her was being raised by her father and older siblings.
Fast forward to graduation at Vera High School. By that time she was dating P. G. Beauchamp, from a "very good" family. That night he had roses laid at her feet on the stage. Soon they were married. As hard as she tried, the marriage was not to last, but produced three children, Skip, Rocky, and Cheryl.
When she moved to Abilene, she met a saint, Durward Boggs. Not only did he love her, he loved her three children. He adopted them and they took his name and were accepted by the whole Boggs family. A more perfect father he could not have been. A few years later Cindy came along. They were married many happy years.
Jean loved the Lord and brought her children up in church. She taught Sunday School as well as being Church Clerk and other jobs as needed.
In the 1950's Jean worked as an aide in the polio ward at Hendrick Hospital in Abilene. After her children were nearly grown and gone, she went to nursing school in Stamford and became an LVN practicing there till she retired.
Durward passed away on January 2, 1998. At his funeral her faith shown bright on her face, knowing he was no longer in pain and she would see him again.
Losing Rocky to a freak accident was the hardest thing she ever had to face. Injured in a motorcycle accident and was recovering from surgery when something went terribly wrong. Being a nurse, she battled thoughts of what she felt could have been done to save him.
It was music that brought another good man into her life. Jean met the handsome Clinton Rogers at the VIP Senior Citizen Center. He too had lost a loving spouse of many years. Betty had blessed him with three children, Steve, Becky and Russ.
Gospel music and the Lord brought Jean and Clinton together. He would sing to her anywhere, continuing to sing to her till the end of her life.
Erma Jean Nichols Boggs Rogers was welcomed into heaven by her Jesus, himself. Then what a family reunion that must have been, Durward, Rocky, her parents and siblings and many others. She will be missed by her living children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren as well as nieces and nephews and host of friends.
A funeral services celebrating Jean's life will be held on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Orient Street Church of Christ in Stamford with Brother Bill Dixon and Wes Horn officiating. Burial will follow in the Bethel Cemetery at Funston, TX under the direction of Tankersley Funeral Home of Stamford.
