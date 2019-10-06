|
Ermias Jones
Abilene -
Baby Boy Ermias Nasir Jones was born and passed away peacefully on September 28th, 2019. He met the eyes of Jesus the same day. Ermias was the son of Alexia Da'Na Pierson of Abilene and Dy'shon Gregory Jones of Fort Worth, Texas.
He is survived by his mother and father, paternal grandparent's: Kia Thomas of Ennis TX, Gregory Jones of Pennsylvania, maternal grandparent's: Sophila Person of Abilene, TX , Anthony Watkins and wife FarKesha of Abilene, brother Jordan Jones of Pennsylania, uncle's: Michon Thomas of Wisconson, Anthony Pierson of Abilene, TX, Tony Watkins Jr of Abilene, TX, T'Anthony Watkins of Abilene, TX, Qwenshawn Thompson of Abilene, TX, Jaquon Thompson of Abilene, TX, Wayne Watkins of Abilene ,TX, Tallian Jones of Pennsylvania, and Gevoni Jones of Pennsylvania. Aunts: Ebonie Ghant of Abilene, TX, Adaria Ghant of Abilene, TX, Maurine Carrion of Abilene, TX, Sonyai Jones of Pennsylvania and LaShayla Jones of Pennsylvania.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Oct. 6, 2019