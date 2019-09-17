|
|
Ernest Harold Burson
Clyde - Ernest Harold Burson, 89, of Clyde, Texas passed away in his home, on Friday, August 16th, surrounded by his family.
He was born in Haskell, Texas to Othello and David Burson on November 1, 1929. He attended Haskell High School.
He married Dorothy (Dot) Leggett, February 5th, 1955, in Hamby Texas and they enjoyed 62 years together sharing fun times with lots of family and friends. They moved to Clyde in 1974 and were members of the First United Methodist Church.
Ernest or (Ernie) as his friends called him loved his country, his family and his friends. He never met a stranger and he loved getting to know people.
He served his country in the Army and was stationed in Germany during the Korean conflict. He was an active supporter of Veteran Affairs and always enjoyed putting up his flag at his home in support of the military and military holidays.
Ernest was the youngest of 10 children and loved to tell stories about his siblings and all of the fun and crazy things they used to do. He lost both of his parents at a young age, therefore, the bond he had with his brothers and sister was very important to him and inspired his love of and commitment to family.
Ernest's life was characterized by honesty, kindness, humility and a brilliant sense of humor. All who had the privilege of knowing him, loved him and his presence will be sorely missed.
Ernest was preceded in death by his parents, 2 sisters and 7 brothers.
He is survived by daughter Traci and husband Jay Collum of Colleyville, Texas; daughter Kim and husband Bob Daley of West Newton, Massachusetts; granddaughters Jordan and husband Jim Bossmann of San Antonio, Texas and Peyton Collum of Dallas, Texas; grandsons Connor, William, Finn and Charlie Daley of West Newton, Massachusetts; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Memorial services for Ernest will be held at the Dallas-Ft Worth National Cemetery in Dallas, Texas at 11:30 on Friday, September 20, 2019 where he will receive military honors for his service.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Sept. 17, 2019