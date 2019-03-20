|
|
Ernest Robin Townley
Abilene - Ernest Robin Townley, age 62, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Hendrick Medical Center. Private family graveside remembrance will be held later this month where he will laid to rest beside his parents, Ernest and Juanita Townley, at the Mackey-Boshell Cemetery, Jasper, Alabama.
Robin spent the last two years in Abilene lovingly cherished by his sister and brother-in- law, Tootsie and George Nichols. Additionally, he is survived by and will be greatly missed by friends and family in Alabama, especially, Lynn, Judy, Joe, Robbie, Colleen, Aunt Joanne, Kermit, Kris and Greg. In Abilene, Robin enjoyed friendship and bingo games with Billy, Lonnie, Rashmi, Lanita, Jennifer, John and many others.
Special thanks to Dr. Samantha Goodman, Dr. Richard Gore and Dr. Jimmy Wadley for their kindness and care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials, if desired, may be sent to the donor's chosen non-profit or to Robin's choice, Rescue the Animals SPCA, 4620 North First, Abilene, TX 79603.
Alabama memorials, if desired, may be sent to the Sisterhood of the Traveling Dishes Fund at Sixth Avenue Church of Christ, 1501 6th Avenue South, Jasper, AL 35501.
Arrangements pending with Collins-Burke Funeral Home, Jasper, AL.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Mar. 20, 2019