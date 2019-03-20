Services
Collins-Burke Funeral Home - Jasper
303 Oakhill Road
Jasper, AL 35504
205-384-5571
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernest Townley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest Robin Townley

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ernest Robin Townley Obituary
Ernest Robin Townley

Abilene - Ernest Robin Townley, age 62, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Hendrick Medical Center. Private family graveside remembrance will be held later this month where he will laid to rest beside his parents, Ernest and Juanita Townley, at the Mackey-Boshell Cemetery, Jasper, Alabama.

Robin spent the last two years in Abilene lovingly cherished by his sister and brother-in- law, Tootsie and George Nichols. Additionally, he is survived by and will be greatly missed by friends and family in Alabama, especially, Lynn, Judy, Joe, Robbie, Colleen, Aunt Joanne, Kermit, Kris and Greg. In Abilene, Robin enjoyed friendship and bingo games with Billy, Lonnie, Rashmi, Lanita, Jennifer, John and many others.

Special thanks to Dr. Samantha Goodman, Dr. Richard Gore and Dr. Jimmy Wadley for their kindness and care.

In lieu of flowers, memorials, if desired, may be sent to the donor's chosen non-profit or to Robin's choice, Rescue the Animals SPCA, 4620 North First, Abilene, TX 79603.

Alabama memorials, if desired, may be sent to the Sisterhood of the Traveling Dishes Fund at Sixth Avenue Church of Christ, 1501 6th Avenue South, Jasper, AL 35501.

Arrangements pending with Collins-Burke Funeral Home, Jasper, AL.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now