Ernest Schattel
Roscoe - Ernest Schattel, age 97, of Roscoe passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Lyndale Memory Care in Abilene. Funeral services will be at 2:00 P.M. Monday, August 24, 2020 at McCoy Chapel of Memories with Reverend Ben Reid officiating. Private family graveside services will follow at Lone Wolf Cemetery under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home in Sweetwater. Family and friend's visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. on Monday. Ernest was born February 17, 1923 at Hermleigh, Texas to the late Emil and Louise Schattel. He graduated from Pyron High School in 1941, then attended North Texas Agricultural College for a year, then served in the United States Army Air Corp as a Staff Sgt. When he returned, he finished and graduated from North Texas Agricultural College and then attended the University of Texas Arlington. He married Janet Moore August 23, 1946 at Fort Worth, Texas. Ernest lived in the Roscoe area all of his life and was a farmer. He was a past member of B.P.O Elks Lodge, the VFW and past Director of the Inadale Co-op Gin. Ernest is survived by his wife of 74 years, Janet of Roscoe and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers; Leo Schattel, Walter Schattel, Eugene Schattel and John Schattel, sisters; Della Light and Evelyn Clifton, brothers-in-law; Buford Light and Billy Joe Clifton, sisters-in-law; Annabell Schattel, Louise Schattel and Fern Schattel, nieces; Lisa Bowman and Dana Boggs, nephews; Emil Schattel and Paul William Schattell. His hobbies include flying, boating, fishing, and traveling. Ernest was an avid Plowboy and Plowgirls fan. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com
.