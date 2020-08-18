1/
Ernest Wayne Dendy
Ernest Dendy, 85, passed away on the evening of August 13, 2020. He was born in Albany Texas to Jack and Mildred Dendy. As a child Ernest got to see so many parts of the world with his family. Ernest and Zelma met at Hobbs High School in Snyder Texas when they were Juniors. They married at a young age and settled here in Abilene. Ernest went to work for WTU for about 20 years. Ernest did some odd jobs here and there before getting his license in refrigeration. As that business got challenging he ended his career and started work at Texas Middleton Unit and retired in 2001 as a Tower Guard. Ernest and Zelma had two children Cheryl and Russell Dendy. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers and sisters and his daughter Cheryl Dendy. He is survived by his wife Zelma Dendy of 65 years and a son, Russell Dendy of Buffalo Gap and his wife Debbie. Ernest leaves behind a brother, sisters, grandchildren and numerous great-grand children. A small Memorial service will be held at Buffalo Gap Baptist Church on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Arranged by Girdner Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Abilene TX.




Published in Abilene Reporter News from Aug. 18 to Aug. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Girdner Funeral Home
141 Elm St
Abilene, TX 79602
(325) 676-5000
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 17, 2020
Zeck was a great neighbor always had a interesting conversation. Loved is zest for life His chair never stopped him. That chair went everywhere. He will be sadly missed. A great man!
jack meredith
Neighbor
