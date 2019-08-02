|
Ernestine Pierce
Clyde - Ernestine Pierce, 97, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at her home in Clyde. Services are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at the First Baptist Church in Clyde with Dr. Toby Henson officiating. Visitation will be 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Eastland Cemetery under the direction of Bailey-Howard Funeral Home in Clyde.
Ernestine was born September 9, 1921, in Oplin, Texas, to George Curtis and Mary Caroline (White) Oglesby. She was a 1941 graduate of Eastland High School and attended Ranger Junior College. Ernestine is the widow of Alvin Archie Pierce whom she married on March 15, 1952, in Eastland, being married 61 years before Al's death in 2013. They came from Eastland to Clyde in 1968.
Ernestine worked for Southwestern Bell for several years in Eastland. After moving to Clyde, she was a teacher's aide for Clyde CISD for seven years. She was a member of the Clyde Woman's Club, volunteered with Meals on Wheels and was a member, since 1968, of First Baptist Church in Clyde where she taught Sunday School for many years and was a member of the Whosoever Will Sunday School class.
Ernestine is survived by her daughter, Debra Clifford and husband Marty of Clyde; her son, Alvin Dewayne Pierce and wife Caroline of Plano; two granddaughters, McKenzie Lefki and husband Paulo and Anna Pierce, all of Plano; one grandson, Jacob Pierce and wife Kelly of Mansfield; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Mary Oglesby; her husband, Al Pierce; her twin sister, Earlene Cave; her sisters, Ruby Lee Bagwell, Maude Pierce, Myrtle Walker, Mable Garrett, Hazle Estes, and Beth Hooser; and two brothers, Pascel and Earnest Oglesby.
The family would like to say thank you to the Hendrick Hospice Care for the special care they gave.
The family requests memorials to one's favorite charity.
Online condolences may be made at www.baileyhowardfuneralhome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Aug. 2, 2019