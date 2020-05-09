|
Esidora Davila Trevino Avalos
Abilene - Esidora Davila Trevino Avalos, 78, of Abilene passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on May 1, 2020 at her residence.
Visitation and services are pending for later in the month until further gathering regulations are announced.
Esidora was born on June 11, 1941 in Munday, TX to the late Manuel and Leonor(Alcala) Davila. She married Onofre Trevino in Munday, Texas, they moved to Abilene in 1966. After his passing she married Pascual Avalos in Abilene. Esidora was a hard worker and it is evident in the fact she worked in the laundry department at Hendricks Medical Center for over 40 years. Though she worked hard her greatest love was her family she loved her children deeply. She loved being with them and making memories she especially held each of her grandchildren in a special place. She was a true women of God and devoted herself to her faith in Jesus. She was a devoted member of Gethsemani Assembly of God Church in Abilene. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed sewing. She will be remembered for being loving, generous, and content with the simple things of life.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Onofre Trevino, Sr.; sons, Richard, and Ramiro Trevino; siblings, Tony, and David Davila, and Lucy Cazares.
She is survived her children, Rebecca Garcia (Greg), Onofre Trevino, Jr. (Ledia), Rene Trevino, Sr. (Rhonda), Ray Trevino, Vincente Avalos, Rachael Hood (Don), Roy Trevino, Belen Avalos (Robert), and Jamie Avalos, Sr.; 26 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 3 siblings, Manuel Davila, Margaret Davila, and Dora Morgan; a host of loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from May 9 to May 10, 2020