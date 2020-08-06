Esperanza "Hope" Pallarez
Abilene - Esperanza Flores Pallarez of Abilene passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020. A Funeral Services will be held Saturday at 11am at Iglesia De Cristo 2158 Graham St. Abilene TX, 79603 with burial to follow at Merkel Cemetery.
Maria Esperanza Pallarez born on June 22, 1933 to Catarino Salas Flores of Del Rio and Ramona Carassco of Victoria, Texas as Maria Esperanza Flores. She was the youngest of 6 children. Three brothers Gustavo, Armando, and Eddie. Two sisters, Amparo and Consuelo.
Hope "Lancho" Pallarez was a full-time home maker until 1993 when she volunteered to work for the Seniors Green Thumb Program. Later she was hired to work at the Day nursery until 2003; she retired at the age of 70. She loved spending time with her family and friends as much as she could. One of her greatest passions was gardening and caring for her beautiful flowers. She also loved to travel and enjoyed the smaller things in life. Lancho lived with an unbreakable faith; she was a long time member of the Graham St. Church of Christ. Our Hope lived a full beautiful life surrounded by her loved ones. With great sadness from many. We announce her death. On August 5, 2020 at the age of 87, Our Hope passed peacefully at home in the arms of her daughter.
Esperanza is survived by her children; Antonio Flores and Nettie Pallarez of Abilene, TX, Eddie and Virginia Pallarez of Marfa, TX, Esmeralda "Merle" of Abilene, TX, Ruben and Carmen Pallarez of San Angelo, TX, Armando and Melissa Pallarez of Abilene TX, daughter-in-law Eugenia of Haskell, TX, 18 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, and 2 great- great Abilene
She was proceeded in death by her husband Manuel Madrid Pallarez of Merkel, TX, Sons; Ramon Pallarez, Manuel Madrid Pallarez Jr. and grand daughters; Ana Marie Pallarez, and Michele Lee Juarez, all of Abilene, TX,.
