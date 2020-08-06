1/1
Esperanza "Hope" Pallarez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Esperanza's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Esperanza "Hope" Pallarez

Abilene - Esperanza Flores Pallarez of Abilene passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020. A Funeral Services will be held Saturday at 11am at Iglesia De Cristo 2158 Graham St. Abilene TX, 79603 with burial to follow at Merkel Cemetery.

Maria Esperanza Pallarez born on June 22, 1933 to Catarino Salas Flores of Del Rio and Ramona Carassco of Victoria, Texas as Maria Esperanza Flores. She was the youngest of 6 children. Three brothers Gustavo, Armando, and Eddie. Two sisters, Amparo and Consuelo.

Hope "Lancho" Pallarez was a full-time home maker until 1993 when she volunteered to work for the Seniors Green Thumb Program. Later she was hired to work at the Day nursery until 2003; she retired at the age of 70. She loved spending time with her family and friends as much as she could. One of her greatest passions was gardening and caring for her beautiful flowers. She also loved to travel and enjoyed the smaller things in life. Lancho lived with an unbreakable faith; she was a long time member of the Graham St. Church of Christ. Our Hope lived a full beautiful life surrounded by her loved ones. With great sadness from many. We announce her death. On August 5, 2020 at the age of 87, Our Hope passed peacefully at home in the arms of her daughter.

Esperanza is survived by her children; Antonio Flores and Nettie Pallarez of Abilene, TX, Eddie and Virginia Pallarez of Marfa, TX, Esmeralda "Merle" of Abilene, TX, Ruben and Carmen Pallarez of San Angelo, TX, Armando and Melissa Pallarez of Abilene TX, daughter-in-law Eugenia of Haskell, TX, 18 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, and 2 great- great grandchildren

She was proceeded in death by her husband Manuel Madrid Pallarez of Merkel, TX, Sons; Ramon Pallarez, Manuel Madrid Pallarez Jr. and grand daughters; Ana Marie Pallarez, and Michele Lee Juarez, all of Abilene, TX,.

Online condolence may be made at www.northsfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
North's Funeral Home
242 Orange St
Abilene, TX 79601
(325) 677-6246
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by North's Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved