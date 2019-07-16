Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Edwards Funeral Home Chapel
411 S. Mulberry
Eastland, TX
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Estelle Biggs


1932 - 2019
Estelle Biggs Obituary
Estelle Biggs

Eastland - Estelle Biggs, 87, passed from this life to the next on Saturday, July 13, 2019. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 10 AM in the Edwards Funeral Home Chapel, 411 S. Mulberry, Eastland. Interment will follow in the Eastland Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 6-7 PM.

Estelle was born on January 1, 1932 in Eastland, Texas to Frank Simmons and Winnie Robinson Simmons. She married James Gillus Biggs on February 7, 1948 in Fort Worth. She had worked for Toombs & Richardson Drug Store and also Munsingwear as a seamstress. Estelle was a charter member of Mangum Baptist Church and enjoyed gardening and quilting.

She is survived by her son, Albert Biggs and wife, Betty; grandchildren, Bobby Biggs, Amy West, Holly Bays, Charlotte Lee, Cody Biggs, Mandy Biggs, Shauna Turner, and Hailey Pasley; and numerous great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sons, James Clayton Biggs and Delbert Lynn Biggs; 7 brothers and 1 sister.

Online condolences can be left for the family at www.edwards-funeral-homes.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on July 16, 2019
