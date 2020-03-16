Services
North's Funeral Home
242 Orange St
Abilene, TX 79601
(325) 677-6246
Resources
More Obituaries for Estevan Martinez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Estevan "Steven" Martinez Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Estevan "Steven" Martinez Jr. Obituary
Estevan Martinez Jr. "Steven"

Abilene - Estevan "Steve" Zambrano Martinez of Abilene, Texas passed away on Thursday March 12th, 2020 at the age of 73.

Steve was born on August, 12 1946 in Beeville, Texas to Estevan Martinez Sr and Nasaria Zambrano.

Steve was preceded in death by his father, Estevan Martinez and mother, Nasaria Zambrano-Ramos. His brother, Jose (Joe) Martinez, his sister Janie Martinez, and his great grandson Leo De La Garza.

Steve is survived by his two sons: Estevan "Stevie" Martinez of Grapevine, Texas and Ross Gonzales (Jan Gonzalez) of Brenham, Texas. Five daughters: Julie Alvarez (Alberto Alvarez Jr) of Haskell Texas, Kristi Flores (Abel Flores) of San Angelo, Debbie Martinez (Mischa Martinez) of Fort Worth Texas. Marisa Gonzales of Abilene Texas, and Gina Gonzalez of Cedar Park Texas. Two Sisters: Lupe Aguirre (Ramon Aguirre) of Abilene Texas and Terri Sauceda (Andres Sauceda) of Abilene Texas, 22 beloved grand children, 14 great grand children, and his dog Boomer.

Steve attended Avoca High School, where he was valedictorian. After graduation he enlisted in the military. Steve was very proud to serve his country as a long range reconnaissance patrol (LRRP)in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Steve worked for the United States Postal Service and retired after 31 years. He loved music and was a skilled musician, he enjoyed playing his accordion (everyone says he was the best in town). He enjoyed camping, fishing and being outdoors. Steve was a beloved brother, father, grand father and great grand father. He loved spending time and making memories with his entire family. If there was ever a time you couldn't find him he was usually playing Bingo at the Ambler Bingo Hall. He loved to watch his favorite football team, The Dallas Cowboys. He was a very hard worker and instilled that trait in his kids. He was proud of all of his children and grandchildren and all of their accomplishments. He and his sense of humor will be deeply missed by his family and all who knew him. Pallbearers will be Joshua Flores, David Garcia, Nicholas Mendez, Alberto Alvarez III, Alexander Alvarez, Victor Garcia.

Please join us to celebrate the life of Estevan "Steve" Zambrano Martinez.

Visitation will be held Tuesday 6-8pm at North's Funeral Home located at 242 Orange St. with praying of the rosary to be held at 7pm.

The funeral Mass will be held Wednesday March 18, 2020 at 11am at St. Vincent Pallotti Catholic Church located at 2525 Westview St. Abilene, TX. 79603. Services entrusted to North's Funeral Home. Online Condolences may be made at www.northsfuneralhome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Estevan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of North's Funeral Home
Download Now