Estevan Martinez Jr. "Steven"
Abilene - Estevan "Steve" Zambrano Martinez of Abilene, Texas passed away on Thursday March 12th, 2020 at the age of 73.
Steve was born on August, 12 1946 in Beeville, Texas to Estevan Martinez Sr and Nasaria Zambrano.
Steve was preceded in death by his father, Estevan Martinez and mother, Nasaria Zambrano-Ramos. His brother, Jose (Joe) Martinez, his sister Janie Martinez, and his great grandson Leo De La Garza.
Steve is survived by his two sons: Estevan "Stevie" Martinez of Grapevine, Texas and Ross Gonzales (Jan Gonzalez) of Brenham, Texas. Five daughters: Julie Alvarez (Alberto Alvarez Jr) of Haskell Texas, Kristi Flores (Abel Flores) of San Angelo, Debbie Martinez (Mischa Martinez) of Fort Worth Texas. Marisa Gonzales of Abilene Texas, and Gina Gonzalez of Cedar Park Texas. Two Sisters: Lupe Aguirre (Ramon Aguirre) of Abilene Texas and Terri Sauceda (Andres Sauceda) of Abilene Texas, 22 beloved grand children, 14 great grand children, and his dog Boomer.
Steve attended Avoca High School, where he was valedictorian. After graduation he enlisted in the military. Steve was very proud to serve his country as a long range reconnaissance patrol (LRRP)in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Steve worked for the United States Postal Service and retired after 31 years. He loved music and was a skilled musician, he enjoyed playing his accordion (everyone says he was the best in town). He enjoyed camping, fishing and being outdoors. Steve was a beloved brother, father, grand father and great grand father. He loved spending time and making memories with his entire family. If there was ever a time you couldn't find him he was usually playing Bingo at the Ambler Bingo Hall. He loved to watch his favorite football team, The Dallas Cowboys. He was a very hard worker and instilled that trait in his kids. He was proud of all of his children and grandchildren and all of their accomplishments. He and his sense of humor will be deeply missed by his family and all who knew him. Pallbearers will be Joshua Flores, David Garcia, Nicholas Mendez, Alberto Alvarez III, Alexander Alvarez, Victor Garcia.
Please join us to celebrate the life of Estevan "Steve" Zambrano Martinez.
Visitation will be held Tuesday 6-8pm at North's Funeral Home located at 242 Orange St. with praying of the rosary to be held at 7pm.
The funeral Mass will be held Wednesday March 18, 2020 at 11am at St. Vincent Pallotti Catholic Church located at 2525 Westview St. Abilene, TX. 79603. Services entrusted to North's Funeral Home. Online Condolences may be made at www.northsfuneralhome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020