Esther Rodriguez
Abilene - Esther Flores Rodriguez lifelong Abilene resident of Abilene, TX, Barrio Sancudo. passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Funeral Services will be held at St. Francis Catholic Church Monday November 30, 2020 at 11am. With burial to follow at the Abilene Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be held Sunday November 29, 2020 6-8pm in North's Funeral Home Chapel.
Esther was born February 6, 1928 in Abilene, TX to Andrea Chia Flores and Robert Flores. Esther received her primary education from Abilene Public schools. She married Lujerio Rodriguez June 26, 1946. Ms. Rodriguez worked at First Baptist Church in Abilene for 24yrs.Retiring in 2008 at 80 years old . Esther enjoyed cooking, gardening, playing gin rummy, watching sports especially the Texas Rangers and Dallas Cowboys.
Esther was preceded in death by her husband Lujerio Rodriguez, daughter Veronica McCoy, sister Lily Romero, grandsons; Raymond Saucedo Jr., Jerry Saucedo.
Left to cherish his memories are: daughters; Yolonda Valles (Bo), Ora Blalock (Gary), Sandra Moreno, Brenda Tonche (Jesse), and Angela Rodriguez., 18 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren, and 7 great great grandchildren. The family wishes to thank the staff at Windcreast Nursing Facility and Hendricks South.
Online Condolences may be made at www.northsfuneralhome.com