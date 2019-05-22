|
Euell Hickam
Abilene - Euell Dwayne Hickam was born on February 16, 1925 in San Angelo, Texas. He passed away on May 20, 2019 in Abilene, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marie, his parents, Walter and Ethel Hickam, 1 son, Michael, 4 brothers and 2 sisters.
Euell is survived by 2 sons, Jack Hickam of California and Dwayne Hickam of Idaho, 1 daughter, Anna Natille of California. He is also survived by one brother, Manuel Hickam of Abilene, Texas. Euell was blessed with several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Euell served the United States of America is World War II and in the Korean War, serving on the USS Tulia. He was of the Baptist faith.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Meals on Wheels.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on May 22, 2019