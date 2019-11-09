|
Eugene E. "Mookies" Pena
Abilene - Eugene E. Navarro Pena "Mookies", 26, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019, in his home in Abilene, surrounded by his family and friends.
Public viewing will be from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Sunday, November 10, 2019, and from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. Monday, November 11, 2019, at Robert Massie Funeral Home in San Angelo.
Rosary will be prayed at 6:00 p.m. Monday, November 11, 2019, at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel in San Angelo. Mass of Christian Burial will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in San Angelo. Burial will be at Belvedere Cemetery in San Angelo under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.
Eugene was born September 6, 1993 in San Angelo. He was a resident of Abilene, since 2005, moving from San Angelo. Mookies was a 2014 graduate of Abilene High School. He enjoyed playing jokes, listening to his music, dancing, and especially loved visiting his family and friends. Eugene is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Gil and Tomasa Pena.
Eugene is survived by his parents, Gilbert and Betty Pena; four brothers, Gilbert Jr Pena and wife Melissa from Midland, Adrian Sarzosa, Adam Sarzosa, and Jose Luis Mata all from San Angelo; three sisters, Edwina and husband Ellis Beck from Kennedale, Mariah and husband Stewart Ward from Abilene, and Liza Pena from Arlington; maternal grandmother, Sylvia Rodriguez; great grandmother Lillie Rodriguez; a very close cousin, Ruben Navarro and his babe Dolores Navarro; and a very special aunt, Dolores Navarro Veliz. Mookies is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family would like to say a special thank you to his caregiver, Shelly Garcia-Hernandez, who meant so much to him. Mookies will be lovingly remembered and missed by his family. Gone but will never be forgotten.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019