Services
North's Funeral Home
242 Orange St
Abilene, TX 79601
(325) 677-6246
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Elmwood Memorial Park Cemetery
Star of David Section
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Temple Mitzpah
Abilene - Eugene Martin (Gene)Goltz, 93, passed away on Sunday, June 2nd. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Sadie Goltz, and his sister, Esther Goltz Wolf.

Gene was a proud lifelong Abilene resident. He served as a US Marine during WWII earning a Purple Heart for bravery. He earned a geology degree from the University of Texas at Austin. He worked as an independent geologist for almost 70 years. He was a lifelong member and leader of Temple Mitzpah.

Gene is survived by his niece, Sandy Wolkowicz(Joe) of Mendota Hts, Mn, and nephew Jeff Wolf(Colleen) of Dallas. He is also survived by special friend Betty Jackson.

Many thanks to all of his caregivers especially Little Linda, Little Marsha, Big Linda, and Big Marsha.

Gene made friends wherever he went due to his large upbeat personality. Graveside services in the Elmwood Memorial Park Cemetery, Star of David Section, at 10:00 am Wednesday with service continuing at Temple Mitzpah at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Temple Mitzpah. Services entrusted to North's Funeral Home, Online Condolences may be made at www.northsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on June 4, 2019
