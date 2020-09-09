Eula Faye Ball
Clyde - Eula Faye Ball, 78, of Clyde died Tuesday, September 8, 2020 in an Abilene hospital. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Clyde Church of Christ with David Peterson officiating. Burial will follow in the Clyde Cemetery under the direction of Bailey Howard Funeral Home of Clyde. Visitation will be from 6:00 until 7:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Eula Faye was born November 12, 1941 in Abilene to Ernest and Mary (Pope) Ham. She graduated from Clyde High School in 1960. During her high school years, she won the State High School Tennis Championship in 1959. After graduation she attended Hardin Simmons University, where she was one of the White Horse Riders. She married Jack Ball in Clyde on September 27, 1963. Eula Faye worked for the post office for many years, and also was a rancher and a homemaker. She was a lifelong resident of Clyde and a member of the Clyde Church of Christ.
She is survived by her son John Ball of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; daughters, Patty Ellis and husband Steve of Clyde and Jennifer Lee and husband Jake of Clyde and four grandchildren, Monty and Garrett Ellis and Seth and Owen Lee.
Eula Faye was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Jack in 2013.
