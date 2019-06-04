|
Euleta Jeanette Harkey Stockard, 91, went to be with her Lord, May 31, 2019. She was born on January 16, 1928 in Pope County Arkansas to L.N. & Opal Harkey. She married Si Stockard February 24, 1950. He was the love of her live for 33 years. He went to be with our Lord April 20, 1983. Euleta was a member of Bacon Heights Baptist Church. She previously belonged to "The New Neighbors Club" and "3-R's where she enjoyed playing games with her friends. She later moved to Abilene to Windcrest Nursing Home.
Euleta is survived by her daughter Rickie and her husband, Richard Warren of Muleshoe, TX and her son Perry and his wife Pam Stockard of Abilene, TX, six grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Two sisters, Pat and her husband Bob Raef of Lubbock, TX and Vanita and her husband Larry Moore of Lubbock, TX She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and brother, Bud Harkey.
Services for Euleta will be at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Resthaven Funeral Home Chapel in Lubbock. Visitation will be at Resthaven Funeral Home from 1:00 to 2:00 and will be laid to rest by her husband at Resthaven Memorial Park. The family suggests memorials be sent to .
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on June 4, 2019