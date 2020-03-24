Services
Starbuck Funeral Home
201 Edwards St
Merkel, TX 79536
(325) 928-4711
1931 - 2020
Granbury - Eunice Modene Sandford Rosson was born in Tuscola, Texas on July 4, 1931 and left this earthly home Sunday, March 22, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, A. P. and Vera Sanford, a brother, John Sanford, and three sisters, Aurelia Kirby, Alla Johnson, and Ouida Nell Starks. Eunice is survived by her lifelong love, Troy Rosson, numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Eunice married Troy Rosson on October 23, 1948. They were together for 72 wonderful years. Their love knew no bounds and grew with every passing day. She often bragged that they had never had a fight. If ever there was an example of an unconditional and forever love, it could be found in this couple.

Eunice was a devoted wife and homemaker. Through the years, she worked in various clerical and banking positions. She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed crocheting, and working in her flower beds. She also loved to play games and watch TV game shows. According to her husband, Troy, she was good at everything.

Through life's adventures, Eunice resided in numerous Texas towns, before retiring in Comanche, Merkel, and Granbury. Eunice was a member of the Merkel First Baptist Church and unselfishly served her Lord and Savior. Comfort is found knowing that Eunice was saved by grace through her faith in Jesus Christ we will see her again one day!

The family would like to simply ask for your thoughts and prayers. Due to the current situation and enforced restrictions at this time, the funeral service will be private.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Mar. 24 to Mar. 29, 2020
