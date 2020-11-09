1/
Eva Brooks Covey
San Angelo - Eva Irene Covey passed away November 7, 2020 in a San Angelo nursing home. A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date.

Eva was born on July 22, 1940 to Vaughn and Ava (Herring) Brooks in Knox City, Texas. She graduated from O'Brien High School in 1958 and married L.A. Covey on May 1, 1960. They were long time residents of O'Brien before moving to San Angelo in 2007.

Eva loved people and would talk to anyone, anywhere. She never met a stranger and could always find a way they could be related. She enjoyed her years working as a teacher's aide in the Knox City and San Angelo schools. She was always happy helping others learn new things. Eva was very artistic and enjoyed all kinds of arts and crafts.

She is proceeded in death by her parents, husband L.A. and brother-in-law Caldwell Weston.

Eva is survived by her children: Trudy Hunt and husband David of Abilene, Greg Covey and wife Gaylynn of Stephenville, Ava Covey of San Angelo and John Covey and wife Jenn of Eden, sisters Barbara Weston of Macon, GA and Vonnita Ivie of Knox City, brother Irvin Brooks and wife Martha of Aspermont, seven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and friends.

Eva was a Christian wife, mother and friend. She lived her life to serve her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church in San Angelo.

"Favour is deceitful, and beauty is vain: but a woman that feareth the Lord, she shall be praised." Proverbs 31:30

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Rust Street Ministries, 803 Rust St., San Angelo, TX 76903

Family and friends can share online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Abilene Reporter News from Nov. 9 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
