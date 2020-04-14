|
Evelyn Dunn
Evelyn Dunn, 90, passed away April 12, 2020. A private graveside will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 15,2020 at Elmwood Memorial Park Cemetery, directed by Abilene Funeral Home.
Evelyn was born December 11, 1929, in Coleman, Texas to Grant and Ina Odom. She graduated from Coleman High School. She was a hair stylist and owned Fontaine Beauty Salon for 49 years. Evelyn married A.L. Dunn on May 16, 1947. They were married for 68 years until his passing in December 2015.
Survivors include her daughter: Leslie Chevrie and husband Lonnie of Abilene; three grandchildren: Cory Chevrie, Amber Lovell and husband Danny and Samantha Eagle and husband J. C.; and two great grandchildren: Austin Chevrie and Jax Eagle.
Mrs. Dunn was preceded in death by her husband: A.L. Dunn; her parents; brother: Ed Odom and infant brother: Donald Odom.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020