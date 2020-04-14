Services
Abilene Funeral Home, Inc. - Abilene
3349 N. 12th Street
Abilene, TX 79603
325-672-7400
Graveside service
Wednesday, Apr. 15, 2020
2:00 PM
PRIVATE: Elmwood Memorial Park Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Dunn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Dunn


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn Dunn Obituary
Evelyn Dunn

Evelyn Dunn, 90, passed away April 12, 2020. A private graveside will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 15,2020 at Elmwood Memorial Park Cemetery, directed by Abilene Funeral Home.

Evelyn was born December 11, 1929, in Coleman, Texas to Grant and Ina Odom. She graduated from Coleman High School. She was a hair stylist and owned Fontaine Beauty Salon for 49 years. Evelyn married A.L. Dunn on May 16, 1947. They were married for 68 years until his passing in December 2015.

Survivors include her daughter: Leslie Chevrie and husband Lonnie of Abilene; three grandchildren: Cory Chevrie, Amber Lovell and husband Danny and Samantha Eagle and husband J. C.; and two great grandchildren: Austin Chevrie and Jax Eagle.

Mrs. Dunn was preceded in death by her husband: A.L. Dunn; her parents; brother: Ed Odom and infant brother: Donald Odom.

Online condolences and guest book may be signed at www.abilenefuneralhome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -