Evelyn Gertrude Godbee
Abilene - Evelyn Gertrude Godbee, 82, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, in Abilene, Texas.
Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, December 5, at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 6, in The Hamil Family Funeral Home Chapel with Rick Grant officiating. Burial will follow in Elmwood Memorial Park.
Evelyn was born December 27, 1936 in Mableton, Georgia and grew up in Atlanta, Georgia.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Clarence Wilson and Henrietta Wilson; one brother, C.H. Wilson; and one sister, Joyce McLean.
Evelyn is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, George Ray Godbee; two sons, one daughter and their children: Glenn Godbee and wife Sharon, granddaughters, Sarah and Amanda; Leland Godbee and wife Mishelle, grandson, Michael Ryan Heaton; and Lucynda Nicholson and husband Matt, granddaughter Christina Nicholson; several nieces and nephews; and one sister, Jessie Witt.
Evelyn worked as a secretary for Remington Rand Typewriters and Lanier Manufacturing (a clothing manufacturer), in Atlanta, Georgia.
She met George Godbee in Atlanta, Georgia in 1955, and married on June 4, 1957. In 1961 they moved to Abilene, Texas, where she began working for Busch Jewelers. Later she worked for West Texas Medical Hospital in Abilene.
She was a member of Queen Ester #833 Order of the Eastern Star and served as Worthy Matron, and the Rebekah Assembly of the Independent Order of the Odd Fellows. She did volunteer work for both the American Red Cross and the Abilene Boys Ranch.
Evelyn loved to sew, making clothes for her children and grandchildren. She had been a member of Wylie Baptist Church since 1975.
The family suggests memorials may be given to Hendrick Hospice Care, 1651 Pine Street, Abilene, TX 79601, or Food Bank of West Central Texas, 5505 North 1st Street, Abilene, TX 79603.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019