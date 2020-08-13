1/1
Evelyn Harris Mize - Keefer
Evelyn Harris Mize - Keefer

Abilene - Evelyn Harris Mize-Keefer, 81, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, in Abilene.

Visitation will be from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m., Friday, August 14, 2020 at The Hamil Family Funeral Home, 6449 Buffalo Gap Road.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 15, 2020 at The Hamil Family Funeral Home Chapel with Toby Henson officiating. Interment will follow in Elmwood Memorial Park.

Evelyn was born December 11, 1938 in Goree, Texas to the late John and Maurine (Jones) Harris. The Harris family moved to Abilene in 1954. Evelyn graduated from Abilene High School in 1957. She married the late, William (W.T.) Mize on February 8, 1957. She worked along side her family for many years at Harris Acoustics.

Evelyn started A & M Drywall in 1992 and owned and operated it until her retirement. In 1995 she married the late James Austin Keefer. She was a long-time member of Elmcrest Baptist Church. She loved spending time with family, traveling, her church, scrapbooking and antiques.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband William "W.T." Mize, her second husband James Austin Keefer; son, Tony Keefer; son-in-law, Larry Young; sister, Sue Asher; brothers, Burl Harris and John Harris.

Survivors include her children, Bobby Mize and wife Renna of Clyde, Christy Young Egan and husband Patrick, Darla Mize, Debra Sanders and husband Floyd all of Abilene; sister, Ruby Sheppard and husband Hank of Crockett; sister-in-law, Barbara Harris of Abilene; grandchildren, Jessika Henson and husband Ryan, Justin Riley and wife Emily, Taylor Young, Dakota Roysdon, Cameron Mize, Nick Lambert, Courtney Robinson and husband Dustin, Shannon Lewis and husband Jeremy, Greg Sanders and wife Sarah; ten great-grandchildren; she is also survived my many nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.

Memories may be shared and condolences submitted online at:

www.HamilFamilyFuneralHome.com






Published in Abilene Reporter News from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hamil Family Funeral Home
6449 Buffalo Gap Road
Abilene, TX 79606
(325) 692-2232
