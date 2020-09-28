Evelyn Orell Chappell



I was born in Nashville, TN on April 14, 1933 to Alma and Orell McCrary. At the age of four my mother passed away and I moved to Dickson, TN to live with my aunt and uncle, Evelyn and Granville Fussell. It was a blessing from God to have them for a mother and father. I loved them dearly.



On August 16, 1951, my high school sweetheart Robert (Bob) Chappell and I were married. Not only was he my husband, he was my best friend. To us were born two daughters, Dawn Robin and Debra Ann.



After 26 years of Bob's military service and traveling to many exciting places, we made Abilene TX our home. I never forgot the many friends made and the special school friends from Dickson. I thank you each for the love you have shown. My life has been full. God has blessed me with many years of good health, many friends, good times, a loved ones touch and two precious daughters. Do not grieve but hold fast to the wonderful memories.



I was predeceased by my mother and father and by Bob in 2000. I am survived by our daughters Robin and Debra, grandson Junior, granddaughter Brandi, great grandson Jason, great granddaughters Aaliyah and Rebecca and foster brother Douglas Fussell.



I have requested there be no public service. A private scattering of Bob's and my cremains will be made at a place that holds many special memories for our family.









