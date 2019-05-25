Evelyn Stanley



Sweetwater - Evelyn Stanley 101, of Fredericksburg, TX formerly of Sweetwater passed away Monday, May 20, 2019. Funeral services will be held 1:00 P.M. Monday, May 27, 2019 at McCoy Chapel of Memories with Rev. Larry Holder and Richard Stanley officiating. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home. A visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Sunday, May 26, 2019 at the funeral home. Evelyn was born April 6, 1918 in Loraine, TX to the late J.J. and Amanda (Roberts) Land. She was a 1936 graduate of Loraine High School. Evelyn married Carl Henry Stanley on August 22, 1941 in Loraine. She lived in Sweetwater since 1941 before spending the last twelve years living in Fredericksburg. She was a member of Highland Heights United Methodist Church. Evelyn is survived by her son Larry Stanley and wife Bonnie of Fredericksburg, TX; three grandsons Richard Stanley and Matthew Kline of Dallas, TX, Russell Stanley of Colorado, Reece Stanley of Maxwell, TX; two granddaughters Lori Ianelli and husband Frank of Fort Worth, TX, Susan Rodgers and husband Bruce of Ponder, TX; two great grandsons and four great granddaughters. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Carl Stanley on March 22, 2006, and son Donald Stanley on April 26, 2002. Pallbearers will be Scott Hall, Michael Hall, Jeremy Hall Brad Hall and Frank Ianelli. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com. Published in Abilene Reporter-News on May 25, 2019