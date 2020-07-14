1/1
Everett W. "E.w." Barr
Everett W. "E.W." Barr

Baird - Everett William "E.W." Barr Jr. of Baird died January 8, 2020 at the age of 74.

E.W. was born March 9, 1945 in Abilene to Everett William and Erma Bradshaw Barr. He graduated from Abilene High, class of 1963, and following graduation served with the United States Army in Vietnam, where he excelled as a sharpshooter. E.W. was a machinist specializing as a tool and die maker, and operated his own business in Abilene for many years.

He enjoyed spending his time fishing for catfish, working on his home and property, and gardening. He also enjoyed helping others by assisting and teaching things he had learned. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and loved ones.

E.W. loved to read and spend his time working on things around the shop and house. He also loved animals and dogs, with Sam being his "Best Friend".

He was preceded in death by his parents, Everett and Erma Barr. He is survived by his sons Todd Barr and Chad Barr and wife, Nicole; grandchildren Ryder and Kamryn; one sister, Mary Anne Rhodes; his "Best Friend" of many years, Sam; and grand dogs Mitch, Gunney, Dalli, Einstein, Bandit and Chloe.

A service will be held at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery at 2:00 PM Friday, July 17, 2020.




Published in Abilene Reporter News from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
