Services
Elmwood Funeral Home & Memorial Park
5750 Hwy 277 South
Abilene, TX 79606
(325) 692-0655
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Elmwood Funeral Home & Memorial Park
5750 Hwy 277 South
Abilene, TX 79606
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
1333 North 3rd Street
Abilene, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Everett Woods
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Everett Woods


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Everett Woods Obituary
Everett Woods

Abilene - Everett Woods, 94, passed away September 4, 2019 in Mansfield, Texas. A visitation will be from 4-6pm on Sunday 9/8 at Elmwood Funeral Home, 5750 Hwy 277 South Abilene, Texas. A funeral service will be held 10:00am on Monday 9/9 at First Baptist Church, 1333 North 3rd Street Abilene, Texas.

Everett was born May 22, 1925 to Kelsey and Mary Woods in Paducah, Texas. He attended and graduated from Riverside High School. Everett joined the Army/Airforce in 1943 and attended basic training at Shepard Airforce Base in Wichita Falls, Texas. After serving four years in the military he went on to earn his bachelor's degree from Texas Christian University and continued his education at University of Texas in Austin receiving a master's degree in social work. After working for Texas CPS and Meridell Achievement Center, Everett moved his family to Abilene in 1973 to become the director of the Abilene Youth Center. Due to Everett's compassion and vision in 1980 he founded and served as president and CEO of Woods Behavior Healthcare. During his spare time, he enjoyed traveling, golf, fishing, and spending time with his family.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Beth Woods; his parents, Kelsey and Mary Woods; stepfather, Wade; and his two siblings, Carleton Woods, and Ruth Hamilton.

Everett is survived by his two sons, Ben Woods and wife Brenda, and Don Woods and wife Jan; grandchildren, Stephanie and husband Charles Gardner, Matthew and wife LaResa Woods, Jon Woods, Alex Wallace, Clay Wallace, Tony Young, Tricia and husband Colin Chenault; great grandchildren, Grayson Chenault, Elise Chenault, Briana Chenault, Nathan Chenault, Jenna Chenault, Caleb Gardner, Cody Woods, and Matthew Butler.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Everett's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Elmwood Funeral Home & Memorial Park
Download Now