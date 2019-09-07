|
|
Everett Woods
Abilene - Everett Woods, 94, passed away September 4, 2019 in Mansfield, Texas. A visitation will be from 4-6pm on Sunday 9/8 at Elmwood Funeral Home, 5750 Hwy 277 South Abilene, Texas. A funeral service will be held 10:00am on Monday 9/9 at First Baptist Church, 1333 North 3rd Street Abilene, Texas.
Everett was born May 22, 1925 to Kelsey and Mary Woods in Paducah, Texas. He attended and graduated from Riverside High School. Everett joined the Army/Airforce in 1943 and attended basic training at Shepard Airforce Base in Wichita Falls, Texas. After serving four years in the military he went on to earn his bachelor's degree from Texas Christian University and continued his education at University of Texas in Austin receiving a master's degree in social work. After working for Texas CPS and Meridell Achievement Center, Everett moved his family to Abilene in 1973 to become the director of the Abilene Youth Center. Due to Everett's compassion and vision in 1980 he founded and served as president and CEO of Woods Behavior Healthcare. During his spare time, he enjoyed traveling, golf, fishing, and spending time with his family.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Beth Woods; his parents, Kelsey and Mary Woods; stepfather, Wade; and his two siblings, Carleton Woods, and Ruth Hamilton.
Everett is survived by his two sons, Ben Woods and wife Brenda, and Don Woods and wife Jan; grandchildren, Stephanie and husband Charles Gardner, Matthew and wife LaResa Woods, Jon Woods, Alex Wallace, Clay Wallace, Tony Young, Tricia and husband Colin Chenault; great grandchildren, Grayson Chenault, Elise Chenault, Briana Chenault, Nathan Chenault, Jenna Chenault, Caleb Gardner, Cody Woods, and Matthew Butler.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Sept. 7, 2019