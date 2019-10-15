|
|
Evie Clovis
Abilene - Evie Mae Roberts Clovis, 89, of St. Marys, WV, passed away peacefully from this life on Sunday, October 13, 2019 in Abilene, TX. She was born on May 4, 1930 in Clarksburg, Tennessee to Robert Lee Roberts and Stella Muse Wilson Roberts. As the daughter of a minister, her family moved often, living in Tennessee, Kentucky, Oklahoma, and then Texas. She graduated from Idalou High School in 1947 and was nominated Miss Idalou during her Senior year. She attended Abilene Christian College in Abilene, TX where she met the love of her life, William E. "Bill" Clovis II. They were married on September 15, 1950 and made their home in St. Marys, WV, and together they lived, worked and raised their family. Evie was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a faithful and active member of the Church of Christ at Dewey Avenue and George Street congregations in St. Marys, and later at University Church of Christ in Abilene. She was very involved in the community serving in the St. Marys Woman's Club, Stepping Stones for Ohio Valley University, Girl Scouts and PTA. Evie was an accomplished seamstress and made countless garments for herself and her four daughters. Her love of designing quilts has brought joy to many family members, especially her grandchildren who each received a baby quilt and another special quilt at their high school graduation. She loved to create craft items for her home, to give as gifts for others, and for fundraising events for Stepping Stones and other worthy charities. Above all else, Evie loved being a wife and mother and together with Bill, created a loving home for their family and friends who were always welcome there.
She is survived by daughters, Angela and John Estes III of Abilene, TX; Annette and Kenny Boyles of Point Pleasant, WV; and Roberta and Efton Giles of San Antonio, TX; and son-in-law Randall L. Conaway of Maryville, TN; 10 grandchildren, John Estes IV and wife Shaylee, Gwin Estes Huey and husband Ryan, James Estes, Keith Boyles, Doug Boyles, Sarah Campanovo and husband Mike, Ben Conaway and wife Molly, Sam Conaway, Adam Giles and Leslie Giles; 7 great-grandchildren, John Levi Estes V, Scarlett Estes, Gavin Boyles, Molly Boyles, Gracie Boyles, Titus Conaway and Cana Sue Conaway; sister Bettye Blay and brother Bill and wife Donna Roberts.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, William E "Bill" Clovis II; daughter Sue Clovis Conaway; grandson Kevin Ellis Boyles; parents Robert Lee and Stella Muse Wilson Roberts; sister Mildred and Luther Shepherd, brother JW and Delno Roberts, sister Mary Hayes, brother RL and JohnE Roberts, and sister Ann and Jerry Hill.
Services in Abilene, TX will be at Piersall Funeral Home with visitation Wednesday, October 16 from 5:30-7:30pm and funeral on Thursday, October 17 at 11:00am.
Services in St. Marys, WV will be at Ingram Funeral Home on Sunday October 20, with visitation at 12:00-2:00 and funeral service at 2:00, followed by interment at IOOF Cemetery in St. Marys.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Kevin Ellis Boyles Scholarship Fund, Peoples Bank, 421 Main Street, Pt. Pleasant, WV 25550 or Zambia Mission Fund in memory of Evie, P.O. Box 3393, Abilene, Texas, 79604-3393. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.pbfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019