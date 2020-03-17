|
|
Ezell McBride
Denton - Ezell McBride, 89 of Denton and formerly of Abilene, went home to the Lord on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Funeral services will be held at 11am, Saturday, March 21, 2020 at New Fellowship Baptist Church, 1142 Tracy Lynn St in Abilene with Apostle Lee Tyson officiating. Friends may call from 6pm to 8pm, Friday at North's Funeral Home.
Words of comfort may be left for the family at www,Northsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020