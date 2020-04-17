|
Fay Evelyn Hunter
Abilene - Fay Evelyn Hunter, born March 6, 1933, went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ Wednesday, April 15, 2020.
Graveside services will be at 11 AM on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Elmwood Memorial Park with Gregg Gunn officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Elliott Hamil Funeral Home.
Visitation was held from 5 to 7 PM on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Elliott Hamil Funeral Home.
Fay was notable for her genuine sweetness and self-sacrificing nature. Like her mother before her, she had a recipe that no one could top or equate. Fay's Thanksgiving dressing was truly historical. She was happy to be a Mom and delighted to be a grandmother.
She had lived in Abilene, attending Grace United Methodist church, with her husband of 51 years, David Eugene Hunter. She currently lived in Eula Texas with her daughter and son-in-law Kathy and Glen Altman.
Fay was preceded to heaven by her father, James Arlee Dunn, her mother Martha Dunn, and her husband David Eugene Hunter, as well as her sisters Julia and Ruby, and brothers James, JD, Robert, and Dewey.
She is survived by 2 sisters, Joanne McClellan and Sonya Adams. She is also survived by 4 children, 2 daughters and 2 sons, Debby Gunn, Kathy Altman, David M. Hunter and Arlee Dean Hunter. Her sons-in-law are Glen Altman, and Greg Gunn; daughters-in-law are Paula Hunter and Deborah Hunter. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren, grandsons-in-law, granddaughters-in-law and 17 great-grandchildren. The grandchildren and mates are Misty and Jason, Jeannie and Jeff, Carrie and Chris, Haley and Cody, Kimberly and Gary. Grandchildren also are Eric, Trey, Courtney, and Graham. The great-grandchildren are Spencer, Samantha, Leah, Bryson, Addelyn, Jocelyn, Emma, Rylee, Coleman, Ellie, Evan, Bryleighn and Azryelle, and she had one great-great-grandchild.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020