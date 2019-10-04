|
|
Felipa Flores Pequeño of Abilene passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Abilene Regional Medical Center. A visitation will be 6-8pm Friday with a service beginning at 7 pm at Templo Gethsemani at 2001 Park Ave. Funeral services will be 11 AM, Saturday October 5, 2019 at New Beginnings at 5535 Buffalo Gap Rd.
Felipa was born March 10, 1959 in Abilene, Texas to Simon and Rosa Pequeño. She was raised in Abilene and graduated from Abilene High School in 1978. Felipa went to Latin American Bible Institute in El Paso, Texas and graduated in Theology 1981. Felipa earned her Bachelor of Science from Southwestern Assemblies of God College in Waxahachie, Texas in 1994. Felipa determined to continue her study of God's Word went to Instituto de Superación Ministerial, Asamblieas de Dios de América Latina, se le otorga el título de Licencíatura en Teologia (Degree in Theology) 2018.
Felipa accepted Jesus Christ into her life at an early age and grew in the Assemblies of God Church in Abilene. Felipa was dedicated to the Lord and her church throughout her life. Served as Mission Director, Youth Leader, Deacon, Secretary to her church, Sunday School teacher and Missionette Leader to girls. Felipa taught at AISD at Bassetti, Bonham, Bowie, Dyess, Fannin, Taylor and Ward Elementary's did ESL in the AISD schools and taught at Hawley ISD and was a teacher at the Middleton and Robertson Unit. Felipa was an educator who loved to teach, most currently at New Beginnings Christian Academy. Between 2007-2016 Felipa was a Bible School teacher for adults at Instituto Bíblico Manantial de Visión at her church teaching classes Etica Cristiana (Christian Ethics), Cómo estudiar la Biblia (How to Study the Bible), Métodos de Estudio, Libros Poeticos and Los Profetas Menores to name a few.
She loved books, her favorite was the Holy Bible, God's Word. Her life was books and her family. She absolutely delighted in her nieces and nephews and grand-nieces and grand-nephews and would do anything for them. What an example! We who love her have always been proud of her and her accomplishments, her courage, her sharp wit. She was a member of Templo Gethsemani in Abilene. Felipa transitioned from her earthly home to her heavenly home, she leaves family and friends with a lifetime of wonderful memories.
Felipa was preceded in death by her father Simon Cantu Pequeño and her brother Simon F. Pequeño of Walters, Oklahoma, sister Rosita P. Ward of Abilene.
Left to cherish her memories are her mother Rosa F. Pequeño of Abilene, sisters Dolores L. Lobo of Phoenix, AZ, Josephine L. Baca of Slaton, Tx. Mary Angelita L. Garcia of Waco, Tx, Reymunda P. Herrera of Corinne, Ut., Naomi P. Gallegos of Abilene, Sandy P. Cox of Abilene, brothers Ray L. Pequeño of Slaton, Tx and Samie L. Pequeño of Big Springs, Tx and Pete F. Pequeño of Abilene.
The family of Felipa wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the ICU Nurses at Abilene Regional Medical Center. Online Condolences may be made at www.northsfuneralhome.com
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Oct. 4, 2019