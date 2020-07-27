Felipe De Jesus Herrera, Jr.
Abilene - Felipe De Jesus Herrera Jr., 36, died Friday July 24, 2020. He is survived by his parents, Felipe and Dolores Herrera; his only son, Felipe De Jesus Herrera III; his wife of 15 years, Dariela Herrera; his brothers, George Herrera, Christopher Herrera, and Joel Herrera; his sister in laws, Omega Herrera, and Angie Herrera; and nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Felipe was born in Plainview, Texas in 1983. He graduated from Cooper High School and then started working as a Granite Fabricator. Felipe became a professional in his career and loved his job for over 15 years.
He was known for his love of music, he joined a band named Tropicalisimo Fantasia in 2003. He was a big hearted man that would help anyone, had a joyful disposition, was loving and caring, and easy going. Felipe was a loyal fan of soccer and loved spending time at his son's soccer games. Even in his final days, he worked his way to make us smile and loved us very much. When asked a few days before his death if he was ready he said "yeap"
What a day of rejoicing when he was reunited with his Lord and Savior. His life was not always easy but he always knew how to smile through the storms and battled like a champion.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday July 29, 2020 from 12:00 - 2:00 PM in the Elmwood Funeral Home Chapel, 5750 Hwy 277 South. A prayer service will begin at 2:00 PM following the visitation. A funeral service will be held 10:00 AM Thursday, July 30, 2020 in the Elmwood Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow the service at www.elmwoodfuneral.com
Social distancing will be observed at the service. Masks will be required. There will be a Live Streaming of the service.
and click on the live stream at the bottom of the page.
Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family through the obituary link at www.elmwoodfuneral.com