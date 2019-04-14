|
Felix C. Villalovos
Abilene - Felix C. VillalovosAbileneTXFelix C. Villalovos, 92, was taken home to his Lord and Savior, with his family at his side on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at a local medical center. Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Monday, April 15, 2019 at Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home, 542 Hickory Street, with Reverend Paul Matta officiating. Interment will be in City Cemetery directed by Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be John M Schroth, Bryan Schroth, Allen Warner, Eric Starbuck, Christian Schroth (Gordos), J.P. Pallarez , Curtis Norman and Willie Herndon. A visitation/prayer service will be from 4 to 6pm Sunday at Elliott-Hamil Funeral Home Chapel.
Felix C. Villalovos was born August 4, 1926 to Arcadio Villalovos and Apolonia Contreras in Abilene, TX. He attended school here in Abilene, TX. Felix married Sarah H. Villalovos on November 25, 1946 in San Juan Bautista, California. They moved to Abilene in 1946. Felix worked for the City of Abilene for 49 years as a head meter tech. He also loved being a security guard at various places with the company of Pinkerton, and had a thrift shop on Victoria Street in Abilene many years ago which he enjoyed. He also loved volunteering at the food bank.
He was a devoted husband, father, and grandpa (as his grandkids called him.)
Felix was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years; his parents; two infant daughters, Elizabel and Teresa Villalovos; and 3 sisters.
Survivors include two sons, Felix H. "Chico" Villalovos and wife Linda J., and Steven Villalovos; two daughters, Frances V. Schroth and husband John of Abilene and Becky Warner and husband Allen of Tuscola; two sisters, Mary Jaramillo and husband Juan and Paula Garcia; two brothers, Macario "Mickey" and wife Lupita "Pita" of Abilene and Felix Villalovos and wife Jessie of Stockton CA; eight grandchildren, Kenneth, Cynthia, Kevin, Bryan (wife Liz), Eric, Mandy, Christina (husband Jeff), Teresa (husband Tony) and 4 great grandchildren, Tayelor, Sierra, Courtney, Justin, Joey, Jayden; several extended great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be sent to .
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Apr. 14, 2019