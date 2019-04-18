Services
Starbuck Funeral Home
201 Edwards St
Merkel, TX 79536
(325) 928-4711
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Fena Mae Gladden Obituary
Fena Mae Gladden

Durango, CO - Fena Mae Gladden passed away Friday, April 12, 2019 at Cottonwood Inn Extended Care Center in Durango, Colorado. Fena was born September 27, 1928 at Red Gap in Stephens County, Texas near Breckenridge. Born to parents, Bill and Sallie Weber. Fena grew up on an oil lease her father managed. She was a tom boy, riding horses and learning to hunt and owning her own gun as a small girl. She also learned to play the piano by ear. She attended school in Breckenridge and later Bradshaw, Texas.

Fena met Oscar Ray "Red" Gladden in Winters, Texas and they married August 19, 1944 in Venice California.

Red and Fena had three children, Douglas Ray, Linda Gayle and Rebecca Jan.

After their marriage they moved throughout Texas and Louisiana and in 1951 moved their family to Merkel, Texas. Fena started working at Sadler Clinic as a nurse and worked as a nurse until her retirement in 1992. She worked for Dr. William Sadler, Dr. Donald Warren, Dr. Larry Summers, and Dr. Thuy Tran. She loved being a nurse. She was there when many were brought into this world and there when many left this world. Fena spent many years caring for her mother, Sallie. Fena lived in Merkel, Texas 55 years.

In 2006 after the death of her husband and mother, Fena moved to Bayfield, Colorado to be close to her daughter and family. She thought of it as an adventure and loved the mountains, snow and wildlife.

Fena loved animals and had a great passion for helping animals, especially the many beloved dogs and cats she had throughout her life. Education and reading were very important to her as well.

Fena is survived by her children Douglas Gladden and wife Mary of Las Cruces, New Mexico and Becki Pack and husband Roland of Bayfield, Colorado; son-in-law Spencer Taylor of Abilene; and niece Debbie Smith of Houston. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father, mother, husband, daughter Gayle Taylor, brother Louie Weber and sister Lois Weber.

Fena was a member of the Merkel Church of Christ and the Bayfield Church of Christ.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11:00 AM Friday, April 19, 2019 at Starbuck Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Fena will be buried between her husband and mother at Rose Hill Cemetery in Merkel, Texas.

Pallbearers will be Chad Pack, Mark Gladden, Allen Gunter, Rhett Turner, Winston Smith, and Logan Harris.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Merkel Cemetery Association or your favorite animal rescue.
Published in Abilene Reporter-News on Apr. 18, 2019
